30-year veteran of Terre Haute police ambushed, fatally shot; suspect in surgery

By Gregg Montgomery and Sierra Hignite

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana (WISH) — A Terre Haute Police Department officer who was part of an FBI task force was fatally shot in the line of duty Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

Detective Greg Ferency was a 30-year veteran, Terre Haute police said Wednesday night.

Ferency was “ambushed and fatally shot” about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute, a statement issued Wednesday night by Paul Keenan, a special agent in charge at FBI Indianapolis, says. Ferency had been a federal task force officer since 2010, Keenan’s statement says.

An FBI agent shot and wounded the suspect, Keenan’s statement says. The suspect was in custody receiving medical attention. Neither the suspect nor the FBI agent were named in the statement.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department says Ferency was taken to a local hospital, later identified as Union Hospital, where he died.

Video in the hours after the shooting showed police and crime-scene tape outside a building at First Street and Wabash Court. That’s west of the Vigo County Courthouse. Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter says the shooting happened outside the federal building at First Street and Wabash Court.

The FBI was heading the investigation, according to Indiana State Police.

A news conference was scheduled Thursday morning, the FBI says.

News 8’s Demie Johnson reported at 4:10 p.m. that the suspect was in surgery at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

The suspect was believed to have driven himself to the hospital. Police set up a perimeter around his four-door pickup truck and searched it. The rear windshield and the back window on the passenger side of the truck appeared to be broken.

Special Agent in Charge Keenan’s statement said the FBI’s Inspection Division would also investigate the shooting in accordance with agency policy.

Community reacts On Wednesday night, a procession carried Ferency from Union Hospital to the coroner’s office at Regional Hospital.

Megan Price, a Terre Haute resident, said, “It is just sad. I mean they are just doing their job. It is just a shame to hear it.”

Robert Guell lives just a few blocks from the federal building where the shooting happened. “I was home working in my office and heard the first few cars go by with lights and sirens going, and then it just didn’t stop for like five or 10 minutes.”

Guell was shocked to find out what call those officers were responding to. “It was a constant flow and it was only about halfway through it did I really notice what was going on, and I texted a friend of mine.”

Guell said he could not imagine what those people closest to Ferency were feeling. “Sad for, of course, the families, but then makes it that much more difficult for the folks who are part of the force to remain.”

Ferency was the third Terre Haute officer to die in the line of duty in the last 10 years. His death transported some Terre Haute residents back to 2018 when Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts was shot and killed in the line of duty.

“When Officer Pitts died he was answering a call, which was terrible, you know? Just these guys doing their job. It is sad,” Price said.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Keenan’s statement says, “We want to extend our deepest sympathy to TRO Ferency’s family, friends and fellow officers.”

Funeral arrangements for Ferency have not been announced.

Statements Today, at approximately 2:15 p.m., FBI Task Force Officer Greg Ferency was ambushed and fatally shot at the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute. TFO Ferency was a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department and had been a federal task force officer since 2010. We want to extend out deepest sympathy to TFO Ferency’s family, friends and fellow officers. An FBI agent shot and wounded the suspect who is currently in custody receiving medical attention at a local hospital. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances.”

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent Paul Keenan “The tragic events that unfolded today are senseless. Our heart breaks for Detective Greg Ferency’s family, loved ones and those who served with him every day protecting the residents of the Wabash Valley. Janet and I are thinking of the Terre Haute Police Department, the community and Detective Ferency’s family as I know they will be steadfast in honoring his life, service and dedication to the residents of Vigo County.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb

