Waukee police identify suspect accused of assaulting officer

WAUKEE, Iowa (KCCI) — Waukee Police were asking the public for help to identify a suspect accused of assaulting one of their officers.

They say a man assaulted an officer during a traffic stop. Waukee police on Wednesday said they have identified the suspect as Jamie Vanzuuk.

“The offender is still at large at this time and has multiple charges pending. He was positively identified through the help of several tips from the community. The Waukee Police Department greatly appreciates the public’s assistance in this matter. The officer who was struck by the offender’s vehicle remains on full duty at this time,” Waukee police said on Facebook.

If you know where Vanzuuk can be found, you are asked to call Sgt. Neil Lemke at 515-978-7958.

