Police investigating after shooting victim is dropped off at KC Health Department

CNN - Regional

By Zoe Brown

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV, KSMO) — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after a shooting happened on Wednesday afternoon and the victim was dropped off at the health department.

According to KCPD dispatch, the shooting happened at another location and the victim sustained with life-threatening injuries. The police do not yet know exactly where that shooting occurred.

That shooting victim was dropped off around 3:30 p.m. at the Kansas City Health Department building near 24th and Troost.

No suspect has been arrested in connection with this incident yet.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.