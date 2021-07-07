Man, woman arrested, accused of carjacking, man then escapes police custody

CNN - Regional

By CATHERINE CATOURA

CARTERSVILLE, Georgia (WGCL) — Two people accused of carjacking are behind bars and face a slew of charges in Cartersville.

Around 11:18 a.m. the Carterville Police Department responded to reports of a carjacking incident that happened in the area of Fairview Street and North Tennessee Street. Following the report, the stolen vehicle was then located in White, Georgia later that day.

Police then conducted a traffic stop where Christopher Chase Bennett, 31, of Cartersville, and Haley Partin, 24, of White, were arrested. The two were transported Cartersville Police Department for further questioning, officials told CBS46 News.

While at the police department, Bennett escaped custody by exiting through a malfunctioning door and fled the area, according to authorities. After further investigation, Cartersville police and Bartow County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Bennett behind a home on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police arrested him without incident.

Bennett was charged with armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, and escape by a person in custody.

As for Partin, she was charged with armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, and battery.

