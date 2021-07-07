Man found shot to death on Northwoods sidewalk

CNN - Regional

By Stephanie Baumer

NORTHWOODS, Missouri (KMOV) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in Northwoods Tuesday night.

The man, who police have not yet identified, was found lying on the sidewalk in the 6700 block of Kenwood Drive around 9:40 p.m. Police said he had been shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Northwoods Police Department requested the St. Louis County Police Department’s assistance for the homicide investigation. The county’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

