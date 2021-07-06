Fully Vaccinated Ambridge Man Contracts Delta Variant Of COVID-19

CNN - Regional

AMBRIDGE, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A local man was diagnosed with the Delta variant of COVID-19, and, according to his wife, he was fully vaccinated against the virus.

According to the Beaver County Times, 73-year-old Joe Pucci was hospitalized on his birthday a few weeks ago with COVID-19 symptoms.

He was sent to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center and is still there.

Scientists say the Delta variant is 50% more transmissible than the dominant variant of COVID-19.

