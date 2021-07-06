At Least 6 Firefighters Test Positive For COVID At Surfside Condo Collapse Search Site
Web Staff
MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — COVID has reared its ugly head once again, this time at the search site of the Surfside collapsed condo.
Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said Friday, at least 6 firefighters from Florida, but outside of Miami-Dade, tested positive for COVID-19.
It’s not known if any of the rescue team members had been quarantined.
