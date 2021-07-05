Sheriff: New human trafficking unit arrest 2 men for child exportation

CNN - Regional

By Terrance Kelly

GWINNETT COUNTY (WGCL) — A new unit in the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s office reported two men were arrested in connection to child exploitation.

Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor established the unit when he took office in January 2021.

The newly-created division, T.R.A.C.E., Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit, hunts accused human traffickers and child exploitation suspects.

A Gwinnett County jail spokesperson said T.R.A.C.E. deputies arrested James L. Netters and Christopher D. Taylor for child molestation. The two crimes, according to the spokesperson, are not related.

On June 15, deputies arrested Netters with criminal attempt to commit child molestation as well as several other child-related charges.

On June 21, deputies charged Taylor with criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation and several other charges.

Both remain at the Gwinnett County jail with no bond.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said at least 15 people were arrested in June by the TRACE unit. Charges for those arrested vary from sex crimes to crimes against children, as well as gang and drug-related crimes.

