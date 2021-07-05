Man, 78, stops in St. Louis as he runs across the country

CNN - Regional

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — He’s like the real-life Forrest Gump, running across America, and Sunday, he made a special stop in St. Louis.

Stan Cottrell, 78, has been an ultra-long distance runner his whole life, running nearly 270,000 miles. He is currently going from Los Angeles to Washington DC, collecting donations for kids in need.

“$10 makes a difference, it buys a coat for a child out there, and from the warmth of your heart to the shivering shaking little child in the winter, it will make a difference and that child will be step closer to having hope,” said Cottrell.

He says his endurance is truly a testament to what the body can do, he says he has run through 100-degree temperatures and snow storms.

