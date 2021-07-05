Agencies work to reunite lost pets with their owners

CNN - Regional

By Lauren Brigman

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The American Kennel Club says more pets go missing during the July 4th weekend than any other time of the year.

Local animal rescue agencies are working to reunite lost pets with their owners right now.

“We had a total of 36 stray animals, 18 of those were dogs and only two have been reclaimed so far,” said Tina Miller, adoptions manager at Asheville Humane Society.

Miller says that’s the number taken in between Saturday, July 3 and mid-day on Monday, July 5, a very high volume for one weekend.

“Well with the fireworks going off, a lot of animals get really scared and they just panic and run,” she said.

If your pet took off during Fourth of July festivities, you should check Asheville Humane Society’s lost and found page on its website.

“Anytime an animal comes through the shelter we’re going to take a picture of them and post them to that page, then if you see your animal you can come in or call and do a lost and found report,” Miller explained.

If you happen to see a stray, let animal control know.

Miller said having your pet microchipped is a great way to keep them safe.

“if your animal does get picked up and brought to a shelter or to a vet’s office, the first thing they do is scan for a microchip and if you have a microchip in your animal and your information is up-to-date they’ll call you right away.”

Animals are kept at the Buncombe County Animal Shelter for 72 business hours and if the owner doesn’t contact the shelter, they are processed for adoption with Asheville Humane Society.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.