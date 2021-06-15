Mom shot twice while she was inside of her home, police searching for the shooter

cnn-regional

By Terrance Kelly

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta police are trying to find the person who shot a mom while she was inside of her home on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Henry Aaron Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to a person shot call and found a 67-year-old woman suffering from two gunshot wounds. She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition. Police said the woman, who was alseep prior to the gunfire, was shot in her abdomen and arm.

The shooter fired at least four rounds into the home, and it was not clear if the suspect was on foot or inside of a vehicle.

There were two children and three to four other people inside of the home when the shooting happened, according to a police spokesperson.

Detectives interviewed the woman at the hospital and investigators are working to determine why the home was targeted.

Police believe it may have been only one shooter, and no one else inside of the home was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.