Teen working on record trip around the world

By KPTV Staff

MCMINNVILLE, Oregon (KPTV) — A teenager working to set a record on a trip around the world included a stop in McMinnville on Monday. Travis Ludlow is just 18 and is a few weeks into his trip that is taking him around the world solo.

He landed in McMinnville after taking off from Boeing Field south of Seattle. His journey around the world started on May 27 in England. He is hoping to become the youngest pilot to go around the world in a single engine aircraft.

Ludlow traveled over Europe and Russia before his trip took him across Alaska and now down into the lower 48. He said Sunday was a struggle with headwinds and had to land in Canada to refuel. He also talked about what it’s like to fly by himself.

“You do get a bit bored. but you have stuff to concentrate on and stuff to plan ahead of schedule. When you are planning ahead of schedule and planning the eventualities. So it isn’t as boring. I also have music I can listen to so that helps as well,” Ludlow said.

He said he has been flying about six hours a day on his trip. Ludlow plans to head south next and will cross the equator before heading up the east coast. Then he plans to go across Greenland, Iceland and the United Kingdom before returning home.

