Little library community project honors beloved teacher

By Nicole Nalepa, Andrea Almedia

BRISTOL, Connecticut (WFSB) — A special community project came to life outside an elementary school in Bristol, all in honor of a teacher gone too soon.

Little free libraries continue to pop up all over the state.

But the most recent one outside Hubbell Elementary School symbolized more than just reading.

It was a tribute to beloved teacher, Deborah Krenicki who unexpectedly passed away last July.

It was named ‘Mimi’s Little Library’ and is adorned with handprints of Deborah’s grandchildren whom she adored.

It is the hope of her family and friends that Mimi’s Little Library will reach others the same way that Deborah had a way of reaching all those around her, and her legacy of kindness will live on with each donated book.

