‘Freddie’ the therapy dog visits firefighters in Boston

By WBZ Staff

BOSTON (WBZ) — Firefighters in Back Bay got to hang out with a special visitor last week. Freddie, a Labradoodle who is a therapy dog, stopped by on Thursday.

“A comfort dog or a service dog, they’ll bring a smile to someone’s face, even if they are maybe suffering from depression or from an injury,” said Boston Fire Chief Bernard Tully. “I know myself, I’m a dog owner, and every time I come in the door, my dog is wagging her tail and it brings a smile to my face.”

Freddie is one of 30 dogs across the country who are working with FirstNet Therapy to provide first responders with extra support.

According to FirstNet, first responders experience higher rates of depression, PTSD, anxiety, and burnout. Therapy dogs have demonstrated beneficial impacts on both mental and physical health.

