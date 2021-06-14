Dr. Dre partners with school district in Los Angeles to open new high school

cnn-regional

By Web Staff

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — Music mogul Dr. Dre is joining with the Los Angeles Unified School District to open a new high school in South Los Angeles.

LAUSD announced Monday that 56-year-old Andre ‘Dr. Dre’ Young and his business partner, 68-year-old Jimmy Iovine, have partnered with the district to create a high school with a “groundbreaking approach that combines design, business, and technology with hands-on, real-world learning to help develop young leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs.”

The school will share the same campus as Audubon Middle School in Leimert Park. It will open in the fall of 2022. The school does not yet have an official name. Currently it is known as Regional High School No. 1.

It will start with 124 students and eventually expand to 250.

The curriculum will be based on that of the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy.

It’s unclear exactly how funding for the school will work.

“This new partnership with Jimmy, Dr. Dre and the USC Iovine and Young Academy will help open the doors of opportunity for students, in particular Black and Latino children, from communities which have been historically underserved,” Beutner said in a statement. “Much like the work of the Academy, this effort will help develop the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators.”

Dr. Dre and Iovine co-founded Beats Electronics, which they sold to Apple in 2014 for $3 billion.

