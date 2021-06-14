Cops: Man takes ambulance to drive himself to hospital

cnn-regional

By Jenny Fulginiti

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A man claiming to be having a heart attack took a Baltimore City ambulance Monday morning, officials said.

Baltimore police say around 1:20 a.m., the Baltimore City Fire Department Medical Unit responded to a call for service in the 900 block of Seagull Avenue. While medics were inside the location, a 38-year-old man jumped into the ambulance which had the keys inside running. The man then took off towards Patapsco Avenue, police said.

Medics were able to radio for police, who a short time later found the ambulance at Potee and South Hanover streets, just blocks from MedStar Harbor Hospital.

Officers got the man out of the ambulance without incident. The man told officers that he was having a heart attack and took the ambulance to drive himself to the hospital.

Officers determined that the man was going through a medical crisis.

There was no damage to the ambulance when recovered by officers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.