Balloon launch pays tribute to slain 6-yo

By Lauren Martinez

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A memorial was held at Sunset Park on Sunday evening to remember Liam Husted, the boy from San Jose, California, whose body was found by a group of hikers west of Las Vegas.

Members from the Facebook page “Justice for Liam Husted (Little Zion)” organized a balloon release in his memory.

Liam’s father, Nicholas Husted, and his godfather,, flew in from San Jose to personally thank the Las Vegas community.

“I had to come and … show my appreciation for everything you guys did in this community. To take him under your wing like he was your own when I wasn’t able to be here with him … really means a lot to me and I know he appreciates it,” Husted said.

Liam’s favorite blanket was draped over his shoulders.

“I’m still in shock … I still don’t want to believe it. You know, I still have problems sleeping. As soon as I think about him, I wake up,” Husted said.

He said he plans to thank detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as well.

Dina Lynn was one of the co-coordinators of the event.

“It affected me so deeply that I felt the least I could do was show up and just show my intent and my heart,” Lynn said.

Liam’s mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, was arrested in Colorado and is accused in his murder. Moreno Rodriguez is scheduled to be in court in Denver this Thursday. She’s awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

