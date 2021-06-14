Anti-blue-green algae technology coming to Cape Coral canals

cnn-regional

By Anyssa Bohanan

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — Last week, the Cape Coral City Council approved a $1 million project to help prevent the spread of blue-green algae in their canals.

Money for the project will go towards funding the installation of bubble curtains in several Cape canals.

It will likely be several weeks before bubble curtains are actually installed, but they are on the way.

The City said the bubble curtains will be installed in priority zones. Right now, there are 10 canals in the City’s priority one zone.

City officials are discussing where to place the other curtains once the priority zones are spoken for. Some options discussed at last weeks meeting included placing one at the riverfront portion of the Chantrey Canal, at the end of the Everest Canal or at several points along the Mackenzie Canal.

It could take around six weeks for the bubble curtain systems to be built, shipped and installed into the canals.

