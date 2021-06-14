20-yo killed in car deal gone wrong

cnn-regional

By Stefania Okolie

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) — Two suspects turned themselves in overnight in connection to a fatal car sale gone bad in northeast Harris County, according to authorities.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 20-year-old Kelvin Shepherd and a friend went to a home located in the 15100 block of Winter Dawn Way to look at a car that was for sale Sunday afternoon.

At some point while they were negotiating with two men selling the car, the two men allegedly attempted to rob Shepherd and his friend, Gonzalez said.

That’s when authorities say Shepherd was shot and killed.

“I had just text him,” Shepherd’s girlfriend, Sky Harris, told ABC13 Sunday.

The two suspects reportedly fled the scene in Shepherd’s car, which was described as a forest green-colored 2006 Chevrolet Malibu.

According to Gonzalez, suspect Brandon Harris turned himself in at the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office overnight in connection with the shooting.

A second suspect, Ashim Taylor, turned himself in at a Houston police station.

Gonzalez said deputies were also able to locate Shepherd’s car after the men turned themselves in.

Taylor was charged with capital murder and Harris was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, according to Gonzalez.

