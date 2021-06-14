1-yo girl drowns, dad arrested

cnn-regional

By WALA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

Santa Rosa County, Florida (WALA) — A young child is dead in Santa Rosa County, Fla., and the father is under arrest on a charge negligent homicide.

Deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a missing person call on Grand Navarre Boulevard in Navarre at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday. The caller advised authorities that a 1-year-old child was missing.

Deputies and other individuals searched the area and subsequently discovered the deceased body of the 1-year-old girl in a canal near the home.

Based on the subsequent investigation, the father of the child was arrested, the SRCO said.

He is Tracy Colton Potter, 29, of Navarre.

Potter was charged with the following homicide negligent manslaughter of a child, a first-degree felony.

Potter is being held at the Santa Rosa County Jail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.