Winter storm in Denver brings hundreds of flight cancellations

Andi Babineau and Kara Devlin, CNN

Hundreds of flights have been canceled Wednesday at Denver International Airport (DIA) as a winter storm sweeps across the Rocky Mountain region, according to data from FlightAware.

According to the flight tracking site, more than 260 flights bound for or departing from DIA had been canceled as of 12:40 p.m. ET, with more than 150 flights delayed.

More than 170 of the cancellations were Southwest flights, FlightAware indicates.

On Tuesday, more than 180 flights to or from the Denver airport were canceled.

In a statement to CNN, a DIA spokesperson said despite the cancellations, airport operations are running smoothly.

“Many airlines decide to preemptively cancel flights within a 24 hour period to maintain regular operations,” the spokesperson said.

Still, the airport advises passengers to check with specific airlines for the most up-to-date information on their flights.

According to a snowfall update from the National Weather Service Boulder, the Denver airport on Tuesday received 4.8 inches of snowfall, and the city saw 0.43 inches of precipitation.

For context, the NWS says the average precipitation for all of January in Denver is 0.38 inches.

Snow was still falling in the area on Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service Boulder.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Top image: Travelers walk past the Southwest Airlines check-in counter at Denver International Airport on December 28, 2022. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)