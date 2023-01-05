Skip to Content
CNN - Other
By
Published 8:56 AM

Mexican authorities arrest son of notorious drug lord ‘El Chapo’

<i>Cepropie/AP</i><br/>File photo shows Ovidio Guzmán being arrested by Mexican authorities in October 2019.
AP
Cepropie/AP
File photo shows Ovidio Guzmán being arrested by Mexican authorities in October 2019.

By Kiarinna Parisi, CNN

Mexican authorities arrested Ovidio Guzmán, son of notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, in an operation in the state of Sinaloa on Thursday, a source from the federal government of Mexico told CNN.

Ovidio Guzmán was previously arrested by federal authorities in October 2019, but was released on the orders of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to avoid further bloodshed.

More details about the arrest of Guzmán are expected shortly in a press conference.

“El Chapo” Guzmán was convicted in the United States in 2019 of 10 counts, including engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, drug trafficking and firearms charges. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years and ordered to pay $12.6 billion in forfeiture.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Other

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content