Car drives through Massachusetts Apple store, injuring 16 and killing 1

Originally Published: 21 NOV 22 13:38 ETUpdated: 21 NOV 22 13:43 ET

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) -- At least 16 people are injured and one person was killed after a car drove through an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, District Attorney for Plymouth County Tim Cruz said in a news conference Monday.

Around 10:45 a.m. numerous 911 calls came in for help at Derby Street Shops, Cruz said. Hingham police and fire personnel responded shortly thereafter to find several people injured at the Apple store, Cruz added.

"A dark-colored SUV appears, went through at a rate of speed undetermined, through a ... glass window and struck multiple people," Cruz said.

"Sixteen people have been transported to hospitals," Cruz said. "There's been one fatality."

Apple's Derby Street location in Hingham is currently closed, according to its website.

"We're sorry for the inconvenience while this store is closed," the website said. "Until we can reopen again, please consider using our online services."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

