Fuel fire stops all flights bound for Dallas-Fort Worth airport, FAA says

By Pete Muntean, CNN

All flights to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport are being held at their departure airports due to an earlier fire at the airport’s fuel farm, the Federal Aviation Administration tells CNN.

The nationwide ground stop is being implemented while safety inspections of fuel lines take place, preventing arriving aircraft from getting fuel, an FAA spokesman said.

The airport is one of the busiest in the United States and one of largest hubs for American Airlines. The airline told CNN it is working through the issue.

DFW Airport tweeted Friday morning that the fire was extinguished and the affected pump was shut off.

“Currently, we are performing safety inspection to ensure it is safe to return fuel service,” the tweet said.

The airport said it hoped to return to regular operations “shortly” and advised travelers to check with airlines about flight status.

CNN has reached out to DFW Airport for more information.

Top image: American Airlines aircraft are seen at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in this 2018 file photo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)