Three Americans found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning at Mexico City Airbnb, official says

By Omar Astorga, Florencia Trucco and Hande Atay Alam, CNN

Three Americans died from carbon monoxide poisoning while staying at a rented apartment in Mexico City, the city attorney general’s office said.

The office began an investigation October 30, it said, looking into the “death of three foreigners, derived from possible poisoning by gas inhalation inside an apartment in the La Rosita, Cuajimalpa de Morelos.” Expert studies indicate the gas was carbon monoxide, the attorney general’s Tuesday statement said.

After detecting an intense smell of gas in the apartment, security guards at a residential complex requested support from local authorities, the statement said, and the agents who arrived found the bodies of a woman and two men.

Paramedics determined they were dead at the scene, the report said. The attorney general’s office has ordered investigations.

The three Americans have not yet been publicly identified. The US Embassy confirmed the deaths to CNN affiliate WDSU, saying, “We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time.”

Airbnb called the deaths a “terrible tragedy” and said it stood ready to assist with any inquiries.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones as they grieve such an unimaginable loss. Our priority right now is supporting those impacted as the authorities investigate what happened,” the online home rental company said in its statement.

News of the deaths comes just months after reports that three Americans died of carbon monoxide poisoning at a Sandals resort on Bahamas’ Great Exuma island.

Two couples reported feeling ill the night of May 5 and were seen by medical staff, Bahamian police said.

The next day, Michael Phillips, 68, and his wife, Robbie Phillips, 65, of Tennessee, and Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64, of Florida, were found dead in their villas. Chiarella’s wife, Donnis, 65, was airlifted to the capital, Nassau, for further treatment before being transferred to Florida.

