Charles addresses UK Parliament for first time as King as Queen’s coffin rests in Scotland

King Charles III vowed to continue the Queen’s “dedicated service” to the British people in his first address to the UK Parliament on Monday.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, accompanied Charles on his first visit to the Palace of Westminster since becoming King. In the ancient Westminster Hall, both Houses of Parliament offered their condolences on his mother’s death.

“We gather today in remembrance of the remarkable span of the Queen’s dedicated service to her nations and people,” the King said. “While very young, her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people.

“This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion. She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your councils, I am resolved faithfully to follow,” Charles continued.

As he concluded his short speech, a rendition of “God Save the King,” the British national anthem, was played.

Following the visit, the monarch and his wife flew to Edinburgh, Scotland, where the Queen has been lying at rest since Sunday. The pair will head straight to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where they will attend the Ceremony of the Keys — a tradition whereby the Lord Provost offers the monarch the keys to the city.

The King will later lead a procession of the Queen’s coffin as it is moved from the palace to St. Giles’ Cathedral.

The hearse will be flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland as well as a detachment of the King’s bodyguard in Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers.

After processing along the Royal Mile, where, once more, thousands of people have gathered to pay their respects, the coffin will receive a guard of honor from the Royal Company of Archers at the cathedral.

The royal family will then attend a short service of prayer and reflection, joined by a congregation made up “from all areas of Scottish society,” according to Buckingham Palace. The coffin will then lie there for 24 hours to allow the Scottish public to see it.

Following the service, the King will have an audience with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, in addition to a meeting with the presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament. He will also go to the Scottish Parliament to receive a motion of condolence.

Monday evening, the King and and members of the royal family will mount a vigil of the Queen’s coffin.

