Manhunt underway for 2 suspects in connection with a mass stabbing that left at least 10 dead in Saskatchewan, Canada

Canadian authorities are searching for two men in connection with a mass stabbing Sunday that left at least 10 dead and 15 injured across multiple crime scenes in Saskatchewan in central Canada.

Authorities have identified the two suspects as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, and are advising the public to take appropriate precautions. The pair are believed to be armed and dangerous and traveling in a black Nissan Rogue with a Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba are all jointly investigating the stabbings.

“We are dedicating a maximum number of resources to this investigation,” said Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore with the RCMP Saskatchewan in a statement.

“Let me be clear, we are still looking for the two suspects. We are asking residents across Saskatchewan and our neighbouring provinces to be vigilant. At this stage in our investigation, we believe some of the victims have been targeted by the suspects and others have been attacked randomly,” Blackmore said.

Authorities described Damien Sanderson as a 31-year-old man who is 5-feet-7 inches tall, 155 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson is described as a 30-year-old man who is 6-feet-1-inch tall and 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

How the stabbings took place

Blackmore said the first stabbing report came at 5:40 a.m. local time (6:30 a.m. ET.) on the James Smith Cree Nation and within minutes they received multiple calls reporting additional stabbings. Over the next six hours, Saskatchewan RCMP sent out multiple alerts and updates on the stabbings including issuing a Dangerous Persons Alert for Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta.

Authorities said there are 13 crime scenes where victims were found across Saskatchewan in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon. Several victims were injured, at least 15 of whom were taken to various hospitals, Blackmore said, adding that there may be additional injured victims who took themselves to the hospital.

“It is certainly a very significant event if not the largest we’ve seen in the last number of years,” Blackmore said.

In a message to the two suspects, Blackmore said, “If Damien and Myles are listening or receive this information I would ask that they turn themselves into police immediately.”

“Our thoughts are with the many victims deceased and injured, their family, friends and community. It is horrific what has occurred in our province today,” she continued.

Sunday’s violence prompted officials to issue a “civil emergency,” warning residents in the Regina area to “take precautions.”

“To everyone in Saskatchewan, especially those in proximity to the James Smith Cree First Nation area, please shelter in place and stay safe,” Canadian Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino tweeted.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement the stabbings “are horrific and heartbreaking.”

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities,” Trudeau tweeted. “Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tweeted his condolences to the people of the province.

“There are no words to adequately describe the pain and loss caused by this senseless violence. All of Saskatchewan grieves with the victims and their families,” Moe tweeted.

The mass stabbing also led to increased security at the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ game, the CFL team said on twitter.

“As a result, additional members of law enforcement have been deployed across Mosaic Stadium and the surrounding area,” the statement read. “The Club operates a centralized command centre on game day that allows immediate connection to local emergency services and the ability to receive up to the minute information when any sort of emergency occurs.”

