Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share photo of Prince George on eve of his 9th birthday

By Niamh Kennedy

William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have shared a photo of their son Prince George on the eve of his ninth birthday.

The photo shows the young prince smiling on holiday and was taken by his mother, according to a statement from Kensington Palace on Thursday.

The Duchess of Cambridge has shown herself to be an avid photographer over the years, regularly taking photographs of her young family celebrating important milestones.

Earlier this year, Kate and William shared a photo of their youngest son Prince Louis laughing on a beach in Norfolk taken by Kate, to celebrate Louis’s fourth birthday on April 23.

Prince George is third in line to the British throne behind his father, William, and grandfather, Charles.

