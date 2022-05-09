American guests found dead at Sandals resort in Bahamas to be named today, police say

By Polo Sandoval and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Authorities intend to name Monday three Americans who died last week at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas, the island nation’s police commissioner said.

A fourth American, a woman, was taken in serious condition to a Miami hospital for treatment after she was found in a villa with a man who died, Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Paul Rolle said Sunday. The woman, whose identity has not been released, was first was airlifted to a hospital in the Bahamian capital.

Foul play is not suspected in Friday’s deaths, Bahamian acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said. Authorities are waiting until “official identification” is complete before releasing their names to the public, Rolle said. Authorities on Sunday were still trying to determine how they died.

The three deaths at Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma were confirmed by Sandals spokeswoman Stacy Royal and the US State Department.

“We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance,” the State Department said in a news release. “Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time.”

Resort staff alerted police shortly after 9 a.m. Friday that an unresponsive man had been found in a villa, police said. En route to the scene, police were told another man and woman were found unresponsive in another villa, the release said.

Police found in the first villa a “Caucasian male lying on the ground unresponsive” with no signs of trauma. A doctor pronounced him dead, police said.

At the second villa, they found a second man “slumped against a wall in a bathroom unresponsive,” and the woman was “found in a bedroom on a bed,” the statement said.

“Both showed signs of convulsion,” the release said. Neither showed signs of trauma. They were also pronounced dead by a doctor.

The man and woman at the second villa had “complained of illness the previous evening” and received treatment at a local medical facility before returning to their room, police said.

Cooper on Friday asked the nation’s health and wellness minister to lead a delegation of health, environment and public works officials to the Exuma district.

“Nothing is more important to Sandals Resorts than the safety of our guests,” the resort said in a statement, adding it is actively working to “support both the investigation as well as the guests’ families in every way possible.”

Sandals cannot disclose further information “out of respect for the privacy of our guests,” it said.

CNN’s Hira Humayun, Jason Hanna, Rebekah Riess, Sarah Jorgensen and Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.