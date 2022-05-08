An American woman stricken at a resort in the Bahamas is now hospitalized in Miami, official says

By Polo Sandoval and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

An American woman hospitalized on Friday in the Bahamas, where three other Americans died of unknown causes at a Sandals resort, has since left the country and is now being treated at a hospital in Miami, Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Paul Rolle said.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, is in serious condition, according to Rolle. She was initially airlifted to a hospital in Nassau, CNN previously reported.

Authorities are still trying to figure out what caused the deaths of the three who died Friday. Foul play is not suspected, according to Bahamian Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

Officials have not confirmed that the hospitalized woman was staying at the same resort.

One man was found in a villa with no signs of trauma, and a couple was discovered in another villa, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement Saturday.

The couple, who had complained of illness the night before they were found, showed signs of convulsions and no signs of trauma, according to police.

Sandals spokesperson Stacy Royal confirmed to CNN the deaths of the three guests at Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma.

The identities of the three Americans who died will be released Monday after “official identification” is complete, Rolle told CNN.

Cooper on Friday asked the nation’s health and wellness minister to lead a delegation of health, environment and public works officials to the Exuma district.

