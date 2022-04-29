Must-watch videos of the week

By Wesli Jones, CNN

A mid-air “plane swap” ended with a crash landing, divers captured a jaw-dropping view inside a shark’s mouth and late-night comedians couldn’t wait to joke about Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover.

Skydiving 2.0

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a mid-air stunt that ended with a plane crashing in the Arizona desert after organizers apparently defied a government order.

Close up and personal

Divers shooting a documentary about shark conservation in the Maldives captured “insane” video after a tiger shark tried to bite and swallow their camera. The shark quickly spit it out.

Lifting obstacles

A high school weightlifter was in danger of being disqualified from the Mississippi state championship because of her hair, so teammates — and even some opponents — stepped in to help so she could compete.

Outside the box

The shape of Amazon’s new headquarters, now under construction in northern Virginia, has been mocked online for its design. CNN’s Jeanne Moos has the best jokes.

Twitter takeover

Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and other late night hosts took on the news of Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter with gusto. And with many Twitter users unhappy about the ownership change in the offing, James Corden has one word for them: “Leave.”

