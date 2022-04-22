By Brendan Buckley, CNN

A couple made headlines with their wedding’s frugal price tag, police caught a pair of toddlers thrown from a burning building, and a “Britain’s Got Talent” audience member got the surprise of his life. These are your must-watch videos of the week.

Bride on a budget

A California couple made headlines for their frugal wedding budget after tying the knot for under $500 dollars.

How old is that in dog years?

Meet TobyKeith, a 21-year-old Chihuahua that the Guinness Book of World Records has named the world’s oldest living dog (that’s 147 in dog years).

One scary price tag

Want an axe from one of the most iconic horror movies of all time? This prop axe from “The Shining” won’t kill you, but the price tag might.

Good catch

Bodycam footage caught the moment officers safely caught two toddlers after their mother was forced to throw them from a burning building.

Lights, camera, reaction!

A father thought he was taking his family to watch a taping of “Britain’s Got Talent,” but got the surprise of his life when his daughters appeared on stage to announce the next performer — him.

