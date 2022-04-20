Prince Harry says he wants to make sure the Queen is ‘protected’

By Jack Guy and Sharon Braithwaite, CNN

Prince Harry has said the Queen was “on great form” during their recent meeting in the UK, adding that he wanted to make sure she is “protected” and has “the right people around her.”

In a preview clip shared ahead of Wednesday’s full interview with NBC’s “Today” show, the Duke of Sussex said that it was “great” being with his grandmother, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

“It was just so nice to see her,” he said. “She’s on great form.”

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan stopped by the UK on their way to The Hague to attend The Invictus Games last week. The couple and the Queen had tea together during the meeting, he told NBC.

“She’s always got a great sense of humor with me and I’m making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her, ” said Harry.

He added: “It was really nice to catch up with her.”

In January 2020 the couple announced that they were stepping back from the royal family, giving up their royal titles. They said at the time that they wanted to be financially independent.

Harry and Meghan have lived in Santa Barbara, California, since July 2020.

The duke told NBC that he feels at home living in the US.

“We’ve been welcomed with open arms,” he said. “We’ve got such a great community up in Santa Barbara.”

Last week’s meeting with the Queen is the first time that Meghan has been back to the UK since the pair announced their move.

Harry returned last year, joining his brother William to unveil a statue of their mother, Diana, at Kensington Palace.

Harry and Meghan’s visit came after the Queen revealed that she was left “very tired and exhausted” following a recent bout of Covid-19. The 95-year-old monarch tested positive for the virus in February.

The full NBC interview will air later today.

