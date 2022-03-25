By Brendan Buckley, CNN

A pair of brave pigs saved their own bacon, Kelly Clarkson was beaten by her own hit song, and a runaway bounce house was caught on camera. These are your must-watch videos of the week.

Mighty swine

A pair of pigs fended off a black bear after it climbed into their pen — and the entire incident was caught on camera.

Beaten by her own song

Anne Hathaway recognized Kelly Clarkson’s 2004 hit “Since U Been Gone” before Clarkson during a game on her talk show, causing the singer to jokingly collapse in shame.

Too close for comfort

Surveillance footage caught the moment a gust of wind sent a bounce house flying, narrowly missing a nearby 5-year-old.

Not-so-cool customer

High gas prices are impacting everyone — Ice-T included. The star went viral after tweeting he was “robbed” at a New Jersey gas station.

Musk busts a move

Elon Musk’s dad dance moves were on full display as he celebrated the opening of a new Tesla plant.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.