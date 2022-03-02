Sportswear brand Fila opening hotel in Shanghai

By Lilit Marcus, CNN

Fila is putting the leisure in athleisure with the news that the company will be opening a branded hotel in Shanghai in 2024.

The athletic wear company founded in Italy is partnering with Hyatt on the lifestyle hotel concept, which will be called Fila House.

“Not only will the hotel be a unique expression of Fila’s history, culture, products and fashion trends, we believe that the young-at-heart JdV by Hyatt brand experience will be a fitting reflection of Fila’s spirit of vitality,” Brian Yiu, CEO of Fila in China, said in a press release.

Hyatt’s JdV brand stands for “joie de vivre.” It is a collection of independently owned hotels managed and marketed by Hyatt. These hotels are aimed at younger consumers and are known for being dog-friendly.

There are also JdV hotels in Rome, Chicago and Toronto.

Fila House will be in Shanghai’s West Hongqiao Business District. It won’t be the first JdV property in China, though — that honor goes to the BEI Zhaolong Hotel in Beijing.

So far, there are no peeks at what the hotel’s interiors will look like, but it’s a safe bet that there will be Fila logos and trademark red and navy blue colors throughout.

Shanghai’s hotel scene is continuing to expand.

The J Hotel, located in the upper floors of the Shanghai Tower skyscraper, has been recognized for two achievements since opening last summer — first, as the world’s highest hotel, and then for the world’s highest restaurant located inside a building.

About 20 miles southwest of the city, the InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland is an “earthscraper,” aka a hotel built inside a quarry. Sixteen of its 18 floors are below the ground.

