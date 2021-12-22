London’s Met Police refers itself to watchdog over handling of Downing Street Christmas party allegations

By Katharina Krebs, CNN

London’s Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog over its handling of an alleged Christmas party that took place at Downing Street during lockdown last year, the Independent Office for Police Conduct told CNN on Wednesday.

“We can confirm that, on Friday 17 December, we received a referral from the Metropolitan Police Service of a complaint about an alleged party at Downing Street in December 2020. We are assessing it to determine what, if any, further action may be required from us,” the IOPC spokesperson said in a statement.

Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb, a member of the UK’s Green Party, wrote a letter of complaint to the IOPC regarding Metropolitan Police involvement in the Christmas party allegedly held at Number 10 Downing Street on December 18, 2020. Baroness Jones shared the letter on her verified Twitter account.

“Due to the extensive police presence at 10 Downing street, including their role in controlling all access to and from Downing street, I believe that there is a case to answer for the Police aiding and abetting a criminal offence, or deliberately failing to enforce the law in favour of Government politicians and their staff,” the letter read.

Baroness Jones also criticized the refusal of Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to investigate the allegations after the Christmas party was reported.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been under huge pressure since allegations of numerous social gatherings held in Downing Street — while the rest of the country was under Covid-19 restrictions — emerged earlier this month.

Johnson has repeatedly stated that to the best of his knowledge no rules were broken.

Downing Street has declined to comment on the allegations while they are being investigated.

