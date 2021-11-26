By Jodi Upchurch, CNN

Physical therapists share the secret to successful sleep, a fast-acting group of thieves made out big, and Adele gets a taste of her own medicine when a surprise brings her to tears. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

The key to unlocking great sleep

Physical therapists Bob and Brad put out videos each day to an audience of millions on YouTube. They explain why your sleeping position is putting your back out of whack and how to fix it.

Synchronized shoplifting

More than 14 people rushed into a Louis Vuitton store in Oak Brook, Illinois, and stole at least $100,000 in merchandise, according to police.

Send My Love (To Your Old Teacher)

Adele’s lyrics are famous for tugging on her fan’s heart strings but the tables were turned when the singer broke down in tears during her ITV concert special, “An Audience with Adele,” after a surprise reunion with her former English teacher.

The better to hear you with

Four-month-old kitten Midas, from Turkey, was born with two sets of ears and a defective jaw due to a recessive genetic mutation, according to Reuters.

Jo Bros get burned

Celebrities and family took digs at Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas in an hour-long Netflix comedy special, the “Jonas Brothers Family Roast.”

