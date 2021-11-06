Woman arrested after fourth death in Welsh paddleboarding incident

By Zahra Ullah, CNN

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter following a paddleboarding incident in Wales last week in which four people died.

Andrea Powell, 41, from the Bridgend area who was in hospital following the incident on the Cleddau River in Haverfordwest on October 30, was named by police as the fourth victim to die.

Dyfed-Powys Police previously announced two other women and a man died at the scene last week after a group of nine adults from the South Wales area traveled to Pembrokeshire for a paddle-boarding excursion and got into difficulty in the water. A further five people were rescued without injury.

“Our thoughts are with her family, and all those involved in this tragic incident. We are supporting her family, and would ask for their privacy to be respected at this very difficult time,” the statement said about Powell.

Police said the woman who had been arrested on Friday as part of the investigation “has been released under investigation.”

The families of the victims who died in the incident last week paid tribute to them.

Morgan Rogers, 24, was described by her family as “the best that she could be,” who would “sadly be missed by her mother, father, Rhys, Harry, Holly and Katy.”

The family of Nicola Wheatley, 40, said:

“We are devastated by our loss. Nicola was a loving mother, daughter, daughter-in-law and wife. Nicola was a beautiful, caring, considerate and funny person. She was amazing in every way.

She has left a void in our lives that will never be filled.”

The family of Paul O’Dwyer, 42, called him a “devoted husband, father, son and brother” and said that “he devoted his life to contributing to society in his many adventures in raising money for different causes.”

O’Dwyer’s family also said: “Paul was a water baby. His passion for the water started with Aberavon lifeguards from an early age.

“His sporting prowess extended to many different sports. He was an army surfing champion, British Army 7 aside rugby team member, Aberavon Green stars rugby player, ski instructor and completed multiple times in British and Welsh 3 peak events.

“We as a family are truly thankful for the kind messages sent to us in our time of great sadness.”

