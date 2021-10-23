Nicole Kidman joins Daniel Craig in donating to ‘walking dads’ charity effort

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Australian actress Nicole Kidman has matched Daniel Craig‘s £10,000 ($13,760) donation to three British fathers, who have completed a 300-mile walk for a suicide prevention charity after their daughters took their own lives.

Kidman said she was “profoundly moved” by the efforts of the three men, who spent two weeks walking across Britain.

The trio finished their trek on Saturday, and have raised tens of thousands of pounds for the suicide prevention charity Papyrus.

Kidman told the charity she heard about their journey on television, and was “profoundly moved by their extraordinary undertaking — what they were walking for, and why.”

“Three completely brilliant dads, doing a completely brilliant thing, to benefit so many. Ahead of them finishing their epic trek on Saturday, and inspired by Daniel Craig who backed them at the outset of their journey, I am matching his £10,000 to support their excellent fundraising efforts,” she said in a statement released by the charity.

Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen each lost their daughters to suicide in recent years, and have been walking between their home towns since October 9 to raise funds.

“I strongly believe that in a moment of darkness my daughter made a wrong decision. Two minutes earlier or later it would have been different,” Owen, whose 19-year-old daughter died by suicide in March 2020, said in a press release.

“By raising awareness, we hope to prevent other families from suffering such indescribable pain and bring something positive out of the utter devastation of losing a child to suicide,” added Airey, whose daughter died aged 29.

They completed the walk on Saturday in Norfolk, eastern England.

Kidman, who recently starred in the miniseries “Nine Perfect Strangers,” joined James Bond star Daniel Craig in donating to the group.

The charity announced Craig’s donation on October 9, with Airey saying the funding was a welcome surprise.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to Daniel and every single person who has supported us so far. We can’t thank you enough and every penny we raise on every step of our journey will help to save young people who are struggling with life,” he said.

