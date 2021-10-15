British lawmaker David Amess stabbed at constituency meeting

CNN - Other

A British lawmaker, Conservative Member of Parliament David Amess, has been stabbed several times at a meeting in his constituency east of London.

Essex Police said in a statement on their website they were “called to reports of a stabbing” in the Leigh-on-Sea area Friday. They said a man had been arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

“A man’s been arrested following an incident in #LeighonSea,” Essex Police wrote in a tweet. “We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm. A man was arrested shortly after & we’re not looking for anyone else.”

Amess’ Westminster office confirmed to CNN that he had been stabbed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.