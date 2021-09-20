Princess Beatrice, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, gives birth to her first child

CNN - Other

By Max Foster and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Princess Beatrice, Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, has given birth to a baby girl, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child together, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces, on Saturday night at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The palace added that mother and baby “are both doing well,” with the delighted parents “looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

Beatrice is already stepmother to Mapelli Mozzi’s young son, affectionately known as Wolfie, from a previous relationship.

The 33-year-old, who is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, said she was “delighted to share the news of the safe arrival” in a post on her official Twitter account.

“Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care,” she added.

Beatrice wed her real estate developer husband in a secret ceremony at Windsor Castle in July last year. The wedding, which was attended by the Queen and Prince Philip, was postponed from May amid the pandemic and its restrictions in the UK. They had been engaged since the previous September.

The baby, who will be 11th in line to the throne, is the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild and the fourth royal baby born this year. Beatrice’s younger sister, Eugenie, gave birth to a baby boy, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in February.

The new addition to Britain’s royal family comes as the Duke of York faces a civil lawsuit in a New York court, after being accused of historical sexual assault by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN has launched Royal News, a new weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what’s happening behind palace walls. Sign up here.