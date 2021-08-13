CNN - Other

By Jodi Upchurch, CNN

Rudy Giuliani is on Cameo, Jay Leno does a mid-air stunt, and China’s famous elephant herd is heading home. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Giuliani’s custom Cameos

Rudy Giuliani is now selling customized messages on Cameo. Watch the former mayor of New York’s first message.

A real-life bear market

A young bear was tranquilized and transported to a safe location after wandering into a supermarket in Los Angeles.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s … Leno?

Jay Leno makes his friends crack up with his impressive mid-air stunt. See the legendary late-night host pop up outside of a plane’s cockpit.

Coco Austin defends breastfeeding 5-year-old

Coco Austin, wife of famous rapper and actor Ice-T, defends breastfeeding their 5-year-old daughter.

Elephant expedition

A herd of elephants in China is making its way home after traveling more than 500 kilometers last year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.