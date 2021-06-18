Gulf Coast braces for possible flooding, heavy winds and tornadoes as millions are under tropical storm warning

CNN - Other

Aya Elamroussi, CNN

Millions of people across the South are bracing for a tropical storm that is threatening to dump heavy rain along the Gulf Coast.

In Louisiana, which was battered last month by heavy rain and flooding, the governor has issued a state of emergency.

The storm, which is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Cyclone 3, is forecast to hit Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle, according to CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford.

Nearly 6 million people are under a tropical storm warning from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and New Orleans.

Another 5 million people are under a flash flood watch along inland Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle.

Louisiana activates crisis action team

The storm is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coastline Friday overnight into Saturday morning.

After landfall, the storm will weaken and head to the northeast, hitting Montgomery, Alabama, Atlanta, Georgia, and Columbia, South Carolina, Shackelford predicted.

The oil company Chevron Corp. said it has pulled non-essential workers from some Gulf of Mexico offshore operations ahead of the potential tropical weather.

“In preparation for the tropical weather, we have transported all non-essential personnel from our Chevron-operated Big Foot, Jack / St. Malo, and Tahiti platforms. All personnel on our Genesis facility have also been moved onshore,” Chevron spokesperson Tyler Kruzich told CNN in a statement.

In Louisiana, the weather threat has become all-too familiar.

“In addition to heavy rains, there is also a threat of coastal flooding, tropical storm force winds and isolated tornadoes,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in the statement Thursday. “The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has activated its Crisis Action Team and stands ready to support our local partners with any emergency resources needed beyond parish capabilities.”

Last month, at least four people died when torrential rain flooded parts of the state.

Last year, two hurricanes hit Louisiana within weeks — Hurricane Laura was Category 4 when it made landfall in August near Lake Charles, and Hurricane Delta struck the area just six weeks later.

CNN’s Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.