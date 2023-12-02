Dolly Parton and Cher remind us it’s greater, later

Analysis by Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Pop Life Chronicles: Sign up for CNN’s entertainment newsletter

CNN’s Lisa Respers France is your plugged-in BFF chronicling the week’s most impactful entertainment stories. Every Thursday she’ll pop into your inbox with binge-worthy content and illuminating industry news.

December is my birthday month and I try to remember what my paternal grandmother would always say: “The alternative to getting older is getting dead.”

I don’t know about you, but that definitely puts aging in perspective for me.

These days, people are living longer and more vibrantly, and that’s my goal. This week’s newsletter kicks off with two stars who are doing just that.

Something to sip on…

Dolly Parton and Cher are both making 77 years old look lovely.

They certainly aren’t your average septuagenarians. Parton is riding high with a new rock album and her recent halftime performance at a football game dressed in the iconic Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit. The same day Parton was on the football field, Cher performed her new Christmas single “DJ Play a Christmas Song” at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The song was number one this week on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart.

If 77 is the new 47, I’m so looking forward to getting there – especially since so many 70-something celebs are working, living and loving with the energy of much younger people.

Diana Ross, Meryl Streep, Sigourney Weaver, Steve Martin and Samuel L. Jackson are just a few stars in their seventies. And let us not forget Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, who next year are heading out on tour with their band, the Rolling Stones.

May we all be inspired to keep on rocking like they all are doing.

One thing to talk about…

As I mentioned, my birthday is coming up and I am going to just go ahead and pretend Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter is dropping her concert movie just in time as a gift to me.

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” at a theater near you is actually a present for us all, and I cannot wait to go and relive the live music experience I had when I attended one of her shows in Atlanta earlier this year.

At this point the woman is beyond just a performer – she’s a force of nature. And given that she directed this film, I feel like Bey is coming for that EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) distinction.

All hail the queen.

You should listen to…

Podcasts about music can be very hit or miss.

“McCartney: A Life in Lyrics” is one that is a hit. Poet Paul Muldoon collaborated with Sir Paul McCartney on the bestselling book, “The Lyrics: 1965 to Present,” and their relationship is clear in the ease of their conversations on this podcast.

Each episode focuses on a McCartney or Beatles song and is billed as “a combination master class, memoir, and improvised journey with one of the most beloved figures in popular music.”

Sold.

It’s available where podcasts are streamed.

Can’t wait to watch…

“Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder” is the latest special to celebrate the 60th anniversary of “Doctor Who.”

Peope who love this franchise really, really love it. It’s the second of three specials and showrunner Russell T Davies has reportedly said it’s “where the TARDIS goes further than ever before, and it’s weird, it’s scary.”

“Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder” starts streaming Saturday on Disney+.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.