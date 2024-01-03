Rayner Pike, beloved Associated Press journalist known for his wit and way with words, dies at 90

ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Rayner Pike, a retired reporter for The Associated Press for over four decades, has died. He was 90. Surrounded by family at the end, his Dec. 26 death at home in Arlington, Massachusetts, set off a wave of tributes from former co-workers. He spent most of his career in the AP’s New York City bureau, where he was known for having an encyclopedic knowledge of news and crafty writing skills on deadline. Pike is credited with coining the nickname “Teflon Don” after the acquittal of notorious mobster John Gotti. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy, and daughters Nina and Leah.

