New PGA Tour season starts with renewed emphasis on charity with Lahaina in mind

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — The PGA Tour season starts at Kapalua and there’s a different feeling this year. Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele are among several players contributing to relief efforts toward the Lahaina fires on Aug. 8 that killed 100 people and leveled the historic waterfront area. Morikawa has ties to Maui. His grandparents were born in Lahaina and long ago had a restaurant on Front Street. Schauffele already has hosted a junior clinic for kids impacted by the fires. Sentry Insurance is the title sponsor. It already has contributed more than $2 million to various relief funds.

