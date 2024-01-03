Gun restriction bills on tap in Maine Legislature after state’s deadliest mass shooting

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Honoring victims, survivors and first responders following the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history is the first order of business for state lawmakers as they get back to work. A planned tribute on Wednesday is expected to set the tone for a session that will including several gun proposals. They include potential changes to the state’s so-called yellow flag law. Also awaiting attention is a GOP lawmaker’s request to impeach Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. She denied Republican former President Donald Trump a spot on the primary ballot. It’s unclear how the impeachment process would play out in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

