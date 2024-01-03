Four children killed in a fire at a multifamily home in Connecticut

SOMERS, Conn. (AP) — Four children have died in a fire that broke out in a two-family home in the northeastern Connecticut town of Somers. Fire and town officials said the children, ages 5, 6, 8 and 12, were found inside the house where 11 people lived. Several other people were taken to local hospitals. Their ages and conditions were not available Wednesday morning. Fire Chief John Roache says the fire broke out at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and by the time fire crews arrived, flames were showing from windows in both the first and second floors. At least one person jumped from a window to escape the blaze.

