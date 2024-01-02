Zvi Zamir, ex-Mossad chief who warned of impending 1973 Mideast war, dies at 98

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli prime minister’s office says Zvi Zamir, a former director of the Mossad spy service who warned that Israel was about to be attacked on the eve of the 1973 Mideast war, has died. He was 98. Zamir led the Mossad from 1968-1974 during a turbulent period that included a number of Palestinian attacks on Jewish and Israeli targets around the world. Among them was an attack at the 1972 Munich Olympics that killed 11 members of the Israeli delegation. But Zamir is best remembered for his warning of the impending 1973 war, which was largely ignored.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.