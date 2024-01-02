The 1972 Andes plane crash story has been told many times. ‘Society of the Snow’ is something new

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.A. Bayona’s “Society of the Snow” provides a fresh look at the 1972 Andes plane crash, a tragic tale that’s been told many times. The film is based on journalist Pablo Vierci’s book of the same title on the Uruguayan Air Force plane disaster. The Old Christians rugby team was traveling with relatives and friends to Chile for a match when their plane crashed, stranding them in the mountains where they faced snow storms, avalanches and starvation. Bayona wanted to tell a story that honored the survivors and victims and their Uruguayan culture. Survivor Gustavo Zerbino praised the film, which streams on Netflix in the U.S. on Wednesday.

